Dr. Vincent McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Vincent McLaughlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Virtua Gastro - Cherry Hill1945 Marlton Pike E Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 237-8045
Champaign Dental Group239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 360B, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 237-8045
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Doctor explaned MRI results and what to do for my condition. My daughter asked him question.
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Hahnemann University Hospital|University Pa Health Sys Presby M C
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
