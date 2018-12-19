Dr. Vincent McInerney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McInerney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent McInerney, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent McInerney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Atlantic Sports Health111 Madison Ave Ste 400, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 694-2690Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute504 Valley Rd Ste 200, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 694-2690
New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute720 US HIGHWAY 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (973) 694-2690
New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute45 Carey Ave, Butler, NJ 07405 Directions (973) 694-2690
New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute999 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 694-2690
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McInerney is the best! He has been my sons othropedic doctor since grammar school! He makes you feel at home. Makes sure you understand everything and is always there is you have questions! His staff is top notch! Wait time is rough at times but so worth it!!
About Dr. Vincent McInerney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1669496865
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University MA Genl Hosp
- Saint Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- St Joseph's Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McInerney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McInerney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McInerney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McInerney has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McInerney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McInerney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McInerney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McInerney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McInerney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.