Overview

Dr. Vincent McInerney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. McInerney works at Morristown Hand Surgery in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ, Bridgewater, NJ, Butler, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.