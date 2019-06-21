Overview

Dr. Vincent Marino, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Marino works at Lasik Plus Vision Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.