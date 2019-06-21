Dr. Vincent Marino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Marino, DO
Overview
Dr. Vincent Marino, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Marino works at
Locations
Lasikplus Vision Center7840 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 794-9964
LasikPlus Vision Center6470 CENTERVILLE BUSINESS PKWY, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 291-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- Independent Health
- National Elevator
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery in 2006 and still able to see distant objects clearly
About Dr. Vincent Marino, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University Heritage College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Grandview Medical Center, Ophthalmology
- Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine - Grandview Medical Center, Internship & Residency in Ophthalmology
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
