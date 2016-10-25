Overview

Dr. Vincent Maddela, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Maddela works at California Brain & Spine Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.