Dr. Vincent Longobardo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crossville, TN. They completed their residency with Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center



Dr. Longobardo works at Vincent B Longobardo DPM in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.