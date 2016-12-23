Overview

Dr. Vincent Lepore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lepore works at Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Associates in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.