Dr. Vincent Lepore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Lepore, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Lepore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Lepore works at
Locations
-
1
Reveal Plastic Surgery2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 102, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 389-0833Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lepore?
I've had 2 breast reductions in 10 years. Dr. Lepore performed both. My PCP saw the results of the first one and just couldn't get over what a superb job he did. I had a second one because, when I gain weight, it stops at my sternum. So, of the 20 lbs I gained, at least 15 of it went right into my bra. But, just like the 1st. reduction, Dr. Lepore did a perfect job. I will never even consider another plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Vincent Lepore, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356389241
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College - Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Department Of Plastic Surgery
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepore works at
Dr. Lepore has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.