See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Vincent Lem, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vincent Lem, MD

Pulmonology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vincent Lem, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Lem works at Saint Luke's Midwest Pulmonary Consultants-Plaza in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Pulmonology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jason Fieser, MD
Dr. Jason Fieser, MD
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. James Ladesich, MD
Dr. James Ladesich, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Debashree Tosh-Mitchell, MD
Dr. Debashree Tosh-Mitchell, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Luke's Midwest Pulmonary Consultants-Plaza
    4321 Washington St Ste 6000, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 756-2255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lem?

    Jul 22, 2020
    Our experience with Dr. Lem was fantastic. He spent nearly 90 minutes discussing my wife's medical issues with us, explained results and significance of tests and x-rays taken at another hospital, explained various options and set up the proper procedures for a thorough analysis. I was impressed with both his compassion and his knowledge. He represents everything a doctor should be. -- Bob Slater, St. Joseph, MO
    Bob Slater — Jul 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Lem, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vincent Lem, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lem to family and friends

    Dr. Lem's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lem

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vincent Lem, MD.

    About Dr. Vincent Lem, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366444143
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Lukes Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Lem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lem works at Saint Luke's Midwest Pulmonary Consultants-Plaza in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Lem’s profile.

    Dr. Lem has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vincent Lem, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.