Dr. Vincent Lem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Lem, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Lem, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Lem works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Midwest Pulmonary Consultants-Plaza4321 Washington St Ste 6000, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 756-2255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lem?
Our experience with Dr. Lem was fantastic. He spent nearly 90 minutes discussing my wife's medical issues with us, explained results and significance of tests and x-rays taken at another hospital, explained various options and set up the proper procedures for a thorough analysis. I was impressed with both his compassion and his knowledge. He represents everything a doctor should be. -- Bob Slater, St. Joseph, MO
About Dr. Vincent Lem, MD
- Pulmonology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1366444143
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- St Lukes Hosp
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lem works at
Dr. Lem has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.