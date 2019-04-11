Dr. Vincent Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Jencare Neighborhood Medical Center Virginia Beach LLC5516 VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 473-3969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is the BEST DOCTOR that I have ever been associated with.
About Dr. Vincent Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013062579
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
