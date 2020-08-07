Dr. Vincent Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Lam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.
Locations
City Ophthalmology1740 South St Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Directions (215) 735-4223
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gateway Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Felt precautions were taken for Covid. The doctor and staff explained every procedure beforehand, and created a comfortable and knowledgeable exam.
About Dr. Vincent Lam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1477713576
Education & Certifications
- Chinese University Of Hong Kong / Hong Kong Eye Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at St Lukes Division
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Syracuse University
- Ophthalmology
