Overview

Dr. Vincent Key, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Key works at KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Shawnee, KS and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.