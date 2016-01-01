Dr. Chien Kao accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent Chien Kao, DO
Overview
Dr. Vincent Chien Kao, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Chien Kao works at
Locations
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp4910 Airport Plaza Dr, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 429-2473
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Vincent Chien Kao, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1649570268
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chien Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chien Kao works at
Dr. Chien Kao has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chien Kao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chien Kao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chien Kao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chien Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chien Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.