Dr. Vincent Chien Kao, DO

Gastroenterology
Overview

Dr. Vincent Chien Kao, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. 

Dr. Chien Kao works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Medical Grp
    4910 Airport Plaza Dr, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 429-2473

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing

    • Aetna
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Vincent Chien Kao, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1649570268
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chien Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chien Kao works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chien Kao’s profile.

    Dr. Chien Kao has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chien Kao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chien Kao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chien Kao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chien Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chien Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

