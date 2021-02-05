Dr. Vincent Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Johnson, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They completed their fellowship with Children'S Hospital Boston
Locations
ABC Family Care500 W Main St Ste 116, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 422-6166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I do t understand how people could leave a bad review for this doctor. I just had a cervical epidural injection. Dr Johnson was super nice, friendly, warm, patiently answered all my questions and did a good job with the injection. What more can you ask for?
About Dr. Vincent Johnson, DO
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1447363312
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Anesthesiology and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
