Dr. Iacono has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Iacono, MD
Dr. Vincent Iacono, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Warwick Office560 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-8610
- Kent Hospital
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Iacono?
excellent result every time I went to be treated very polite and knowledgeable staff
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1235103458
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Iacono speaks Italian.
