Dr. Vincent Honrubia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vincent Honrubia, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Locations
South Texas Sinus Institute
4865 N McColl Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Boon-Chapman
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
Humana
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This right here is the best doctor you will ever find. Going anywhere else would be a mistake. Dr. Honrubia and his whole staff are amazing! My son is a patient and he loves them.
About Dr. Vincent Honrubia, MD
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
33 years of experience
English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
Columbus Hospital
D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
University of California, San Diego
Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Honrubia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honrubia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Honrubia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Honrubia has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more.
Dr. Honrubia speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Honrubia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
