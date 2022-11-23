Dr. Vincent Honan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Honan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Honan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Honan works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Endoscopy Center1410 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 254-6686
-
2
Arizona Digestive Health - Central Phoenix, Edwards1300 N 12th St Ste 603, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 254-6686
-
3
Arizona Digestive Health5111 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 151, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Directions (602) 264-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Honan?
Fabulous ?? The best doctor ever Patient calm, smart caring
About Dr. Vincent Honan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1073585014
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz/maricopa Med Center
- Westchester Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University at Albany
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honan works at
Dr. Honan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Honan speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Honan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.