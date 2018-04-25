Overview

Dr. Vincent Ho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Optum - Family Medicine in Rosemead, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.