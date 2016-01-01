See All Dermatologists in Williamsport, PA
Dr. Vincent Herbst, MD

Dermatology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vincent Herbst, MD is a dermatologist in Williamsport, PA. He currently practices at Office of Vincent P. Herbst MD. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Herbst is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vincent P Herbst MD
    904 Campbell St Ste 206, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 322-1600
  2. 2
    Ophthalmology Services in Williamsport (dr. Frey)
    1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2A, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 322-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Rosacea

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Geisinger Health Plan
  • Humana
  • UPMC

About Dr. Vincent Herbst, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1447218466
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
