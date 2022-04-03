Dr. Harisaran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Harisaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Harisaran, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Harisaran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Urological Associates Inc.450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 14, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-6600
-
2
Brown Urology Inc.827 N Main St Ste 4, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 276-2060
-
3
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-4636
-
4
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-8450Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harisaran?
Dr. Harasaran is absolutely the best. You are greeted with a smile and a positive attitude which inspires confidence in his treatment. He is a Brown University medical school graduate, which means he is well prepare academically. I have been treated by him for BPH for many years with excellent results. He also has a great staff, from the receptionists to his PA. Anthony Simeone
About Dr. Vincent Harisaran, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1699977744
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harisaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harisaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harisaran works at
Dr. Harisaran has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harisaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Harisaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harisaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harisaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harisaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.