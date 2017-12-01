Dr. Gumbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Gumbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Gumbs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH.
Dr. Gumbs works at
Locations
Vincent L Gumbs MD Inc16542 Ventura Blvd Ste 122, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 701-9211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He's a wonderful caring doctor with an appealing accent.
About Dr. Vincent Gumbs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1194804146
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gumbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
