Dr. Guinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Guinn, MD
Dr. Vincent Guinn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Electrophysiology and Pacing Interventionalists LLC, 3433 Agler Rd Ste 2400, Columbus, OH 43219
Electrophysiology and Pacing Interventionalists, 59 S Terrace Ave, Newark, OH 43055
Mount Carmel East, 6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213
Mount Carmel St. Ann's, 500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081
Hospital Affiliations
Licking Memorial Hospital
Mount Carmel East
Mount Carmel St. Ann's
OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Guinn by my primary care physician in 2016. He is an excellent cardiologist with great bed side manners. He is knowledgeable and current in his field (I checked him out before I went). His staff are efficient and professional. I never have to wait more than 15 minutes in the waiting room.
- Cardiology
38 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1528009016
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
