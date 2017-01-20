Overview

Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO is a Pulmonologist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Giminaro works at Susquehanna Medical Associates Llp in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.