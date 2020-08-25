Dr. Giampapa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Giampapa, MD
Dr. Vincent Giampapa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine.
Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of Nynj89 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-3535
Had an eyelift, very happy, excellent doctor, professional, caring staff.
About Dr. Vincent Giampapa, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1801961446
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Giampapa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giampapa.
