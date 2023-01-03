Dr. Vincent Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Gardner, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Gardner, MD is a Phlebologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Phlebology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger East Hospital and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
The Vein Institute at Southern Surgical Arts1405 Cowart St Ste 321, Chattanooga, TN 37408 Directions (423) 561-8152Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger East Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great
About Dr. Vincent Gardner, MD
- Phlebology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962476358
Education & Certifications
- Southern Surgical Arts
- Baptist Health Systems In Birmingham|Baptist Medical Education
- BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gardner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
268 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods.