Dr. Vincent Gardner, MD

Phlebology
5 (267)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Vincent Gardner, MD is a Phlebologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Phlebology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger East Hospital and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Gardner works at The Vein Institute at Southern Surgical Arts in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Vein Institute at Southern Surgical Arts
    1405 Cowart St Ste 321, Chattanooga, TN 37408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 561-8152
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlanger East Hospital
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy

Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 268 ratings
    Patient Ratings (268)
    5 Star
    (266)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 03, 2023
    great
    Fred B. — Jan 03, 2023
    About Dr. Vincent Gardner, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962476358
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern Surgical Arts
    Residency
    • Baptist Health Systems In Birmingham|Baptist Medical Education
    Internship
    • BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at The Vein Institute at Southern Surgical Arts in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    268 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

