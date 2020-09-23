See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Vincent Fowble, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vincent Fowble, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Fowble works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Jupiter, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Runner's Knee and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Gardens
    3401 Pga Blvd Ste 500, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Wellington Office
    10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 231, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
  4. 4
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 23, 2020
    I had a complicated previous fractured knee and was told it was inoperable. I waited til I could no longer walk and went to Dr Fowble, who was referred by a local physician. The outcome was amazing. He didn’t ?????????? coat anything He told me everything to expect and the outcome was fantastic. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    — Sep 23, 2020
    About Dr. Vincent Fowble, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326065012
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital Harvard Shoulder Service
    Residency
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
