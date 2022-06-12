Dr. Vincent Evangelista, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Evangelista, DPM
Overview
Dr. Vincent Evangelista, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Dr. Vincent Evangelista Dpm PC9715 101st Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Directions (718) 848-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evangelista is an excellent podiatrist! He was so compassionate and explained everything in detail! His office is immaculate and his staff was very welcoming! He listen and answered all my questions! I would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Vincent Evangelista, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1932152352
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
