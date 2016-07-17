Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Esposito, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Esposito, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Esposito works at
Locations
Upper West Side Family Medical Practice280 W 81st St, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 496-2291
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been one of his patient before the move to NYU. He is a very caring doctor who sits and listens to you rather than NYU whereas appt. are 15 mins. each. RIDICULOUS! I am looking for Dr. Esposito. He left 86th Street went to NYU. Then he left there. I hope he is at His old address on 10 West 86th Street. If so, I am transferring from NYU ASAP!!! LOVE YOU DR. ESPOSITO, YOU ARE THE BEST. ROSLYN SMITH
About Dr. Vincent Esposito, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Esposito accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esposito speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.