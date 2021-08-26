Dr. Vincent Duron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Duron, MD
Dr. Vincent Duron, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Division of Pediatric Surgery3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-8586
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We had our child's umbilical hernia repair surgery done by Dr. Duron. He was amazing. He explained everything well. He sealed the wound properly to minimize complications. I highly recommend Dr. Duron.
- Pediatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1578765608
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles|Childrens Memorial Hospital
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Duron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duron speaks French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.