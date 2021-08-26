Overview

Dr. Vincent Duron, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Duron works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.