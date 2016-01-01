Dr. Vincent Donnabella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnabella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Donnabella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Donnabella, MD is a Pulmonologist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Donnabella works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Allergy Associates PA1 Springfield Ave Ste 3A, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 934-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donnabella?
About Dr. Vincent Donnabella, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1710988860
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Nyu School Med
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donnabella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donnabella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donnabella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donnabella works at
Dr. Donnabella has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donnabella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Donnabella speaks Italian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnabella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnabella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnabella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnabella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.