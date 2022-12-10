Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disabella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO
Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Premier Orthopaedic Associates of Southern NJ298 S DELSEA DR, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 690-1616
Premier Orthopaedic Associates Elmer330 Front St, Elmer, NJ 08318 Directions (856) 358-2559Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Premier Orthopaedic Associates of Southern NJ201 Tomlin Station Rd Ste C, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 223-0007
Premier Orthopaedic Associates Vineland352 S Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 690-1616
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is a very personable and helpful person. Easy to talk with.
About Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Disabella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disabella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disabella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Disabella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disabella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disabella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disabella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.