Overview

Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center.



Dr. Dinick works at Vincent D. Dinick DMD MD PC in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits, Wound Repair and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.