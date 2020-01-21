See All Plastic Surgeons in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center.

Dr. Dinick works at Vincent D. Dinick DMD MD PC in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits, Wound Repair and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Miguel, DO
Dr. George Miguel, DO
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO
Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO
10 (23)
View Profile
Dr. Kenneth Shaheen, MD
Dr. Kenneth Shaheen, MD
10 (153)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Vincent D. Dinick DMD MD PC
    200 Arnet St Ste 180, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 919-1100
  2. 2
    Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus
    47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 919-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forest Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Localized Fat Deposits
Wound Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Wound Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dinick?

    Jan 21, 2020
    I have been a patient for the past three years now, having several successful procedures. I intend to continue my reconstructive needs in the future with Dr. Dinick. He’s is a perfectionist when it comes to the outcome of his work.
    — Jan 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dinick to family and friends

    Dr. Dinick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dinick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD.

    About Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871591883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dinick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinick has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, Wound Repair and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.