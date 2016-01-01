Dr. Vincent Digiovanni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digiovanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Digiovanni, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Digiovanni, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Digiovanni works at
Locations
Lankenau Heart Group - Concordville1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 310, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (484) 234-5000
Riddle Memorial Hospital1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3308, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-8564
Main Line Surgeons Ltd.100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 275, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-1908
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vincent Digiovanni, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Grad Hos-City Line Ave PCOM
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digiovanni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digiovanni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digiovanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digiovanni has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digiovanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiovanni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiovanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digiovanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digiovanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.