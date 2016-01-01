Overview

Dr. Vincent Digiovanni, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Digiovanni works at Lankenau Heart Group in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in Media, PA and Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.