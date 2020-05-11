Dr. Desantis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Desantis, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Desantis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Personality Disorders and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 572 Washington St Ste 20, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (781) 237-7115
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nice guy. Kind of nontraditional demeanor as most psychiatrists tend to have. He wears a bowtie, and I find most psychiatrists wearing the bowtie that I've met with over the years tend to be softspoken and nice. And bright and inquisitive. Willing to not go entirely status quo with a standard neck tie from Macys, anyway. He must be working crazy hours as he is seeing me on a Sunday afternoon. I have no idea if he is a good doctor or prescriber or not to be honest, but he saw me quickly during a pandemic, so for that kindness I am thankful.
About Dr. Vincent Desantis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1811943137
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Dr. Desantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desantis has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Personality Disorders and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desantis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desantis speaks Danish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Desantis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desantis, there are benefits to both methods.