Overview

Dr. Vincent Derosa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Derosa works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.