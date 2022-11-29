Overview

Dr. Vincent Deramo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hauppauge, NY. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital



Dr. Deramo works at LONG ISLAND VITRO RETINAL CONSULTANTS in Hauppauge, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY and Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.