Overview

Dr. Vincent Deorchis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Deorchis works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.