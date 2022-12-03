See All Neurologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Vincent Deorchis, MD

Neurology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vincent Deorchis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Deorchis works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Associates of Long Island
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • South Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    I had a serious bike accident and was told I had a previous stroke. dr Deorchis was so concerned he and his office arranged a same day MRI. He stayed late to make sure I was ok. It turned out I had no issues, but he gave up his own time to make sure I had no issues. Truly compassionate and unbelievably smart. Highly recommend.
    Daniel Katz — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Vincent Deorchis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396995916
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Deorchis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deorchis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deorchis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deorchis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deorchis works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Deorchis’s profile.

    Dr. Deorchis has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deorchis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deorchis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deorchis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deorchis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deorchis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

