Dr. Vincent Deorchis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vincent Deorchis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Neurological Associates of Long Island1991 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
I had a serious bike accident and was told I had a previous stroke. dr Deorchis was so concerned he and his office arranged a same day MRI. He stayed late to make sure I was ok. It turned out I had no issues, but he gave up his own time to make sure I had no issues. Truly compassionate and unbelievably smart. Highly recommend.
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1396995916
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Neurology
