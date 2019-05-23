See All Ophthalmologists in Raleigh, NC
Ophthalmology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vincent Dahringer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.

Dr. Dahringer works at Carolina Cataract Laser Center in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Wilson, NC and Dunn, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Cataract & Laser Center P A
    4700 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 180, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 862-9090
  2. 2
    Wilson Medical Center
    1705 Tarboro St SW, Wilson, NC 27893 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 399-8040
  3. 3
    Wilson Eye Associates Optometrists PA
    2402 Montgomery Dr SW, Wilson, NC 27893 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 862-9090
  4. 4
    Taylor Retina Center, Raleigh, NC
    145 Tilghman Dr Ste 200, Dunn, NC 28334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 862-9090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Betsy Johnson Hospital
  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Wilson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 23, 2019
    He was very professional and a brilliant doctor!
    — May 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Dahringer, MD
    About Dr. Vincent Dahringer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912010190
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Dahringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dahringer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dahringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dahringer has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahringer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

