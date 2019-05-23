Dr. Vincent Dahringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Dahringer, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Dahringer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.
Dr. Dahringer works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Cataract & Laser Center P A4700 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 180, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-9090
-
2
Wilson Medical Center1705 Tarboro St SW, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 399-8040
-
3
Wilson Eye Associates Optometrists PA2402 Montgomery Dr SW, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (919) 862-9090
-
4
Taylor Retina Center, Raleigh, NC145 Tilghman Dr Ste 200, Dunn, NC 28334 Directions (919) 862-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dahringer?
He was very professional and a brilliant doctor!
About Dr. Vincent Dahringer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912010190
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahringer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahringer works at
Dr. Dahringer has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.