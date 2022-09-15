Dr. Vincent Cifello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cifello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Cifello, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Cifello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1404 Crain Hwy S Ste 111, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-9996
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cifello and his Staff were great to work with. Dr. Cifello offered a course of action with surgery that left me feeling great and pain free for the first time in three years. Prior to Dr. Cifello I had seen two different Doctors and had four different surgeries with little to no success. Dr. Cifello got the job done.
About Dr. Vincent Cifello, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cifello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cifello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cifello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cifello has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cifello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cifello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cifello.
