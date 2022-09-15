Overview

Dr. Vincent Cifello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.