Dr. Vincent Chua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Chua works at Jyming Wang MD PC in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.