Dr. Vincent Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Chang Vincent D MD1299 Portland Ave Ste 3, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Kind, considerate and a great listener!!! Beyond excellent, he has always taken amazing care of my family as well as myself. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Vincent Chang, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Mandarin
- 1386662591
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks French and Mandarin.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.