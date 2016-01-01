Overview

Dr. Vincent Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Chan works at Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center in Garland, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.