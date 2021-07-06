Overview

Dr. Vincent Catallozzi, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Warwick, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Catallozzi works at Urologic Specialists of New England in West Warwick, RI with other offices in Johnston, RI and Woonsocket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.