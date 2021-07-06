Dr. Vincent Catallozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catallozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Catallozzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Catallozzi, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Warwick, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
1
West Warwick Office207 Quaker Ln, West Warwick, RI 02893 Directions (401) 828-7110
2
Urologic Specialists of New England1539 Atwood Ave Ste 203, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 828-7110
3
Woonsocket Office191 Social St Fl 6, Woonsocket, RI 02895 Directions (401) 828-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a few times , since covid the wait hasn’t been long, he explained everything I had questions about and I didn’t feel rushed.
About Dr. Vincent Catallozzi, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1174528699
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Rhode Island Hosp
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Providence College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catallozzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catallozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catallozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catallozzi has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catallozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Catallozzi speaks Italian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Catallozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catallozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catallozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catallozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.