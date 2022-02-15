Dr. Vincent Carlesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Carlesi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Carlesi, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross U and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Pain Management Associates of Connecticut PC999 Summer St Ste 304, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 325-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of dr Carlesi now for over a decade. Thanks to him and techniques used I have been able to continue working and functioning to the best of my ability. While dealing with chronic pain from herniated discs in my neck. Where you have to have foysk confidence and trust. With needles going into the damaged areas between your spine. There is no one else. I would trust.
About Dr. Vincent Carlesi, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Western Co Med Ctr
- New York Med College
- Ross U
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlesi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlesi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlesi works at
Dr. Carlesi speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlesi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlesi.
