Dr. Vincent Cardinale, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Cardinale Dentistry1019 Crosspointe Dr Ste 2, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 236-3015
- Delta Dental
Excellent. My wife is in the latter stages of frontotemporal dementia. We had her teeth cleaned last week. Catalina, the dental tech, and Dr. Cardinale were so kind and gentle during the entire visit. I have been a patient of Dr. Cardinale for five years and continue to be impressed.
- English, Italian
- Staten Island University Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Cardinale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cardinale using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cardinale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardinale speaks Italian.
596 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardinale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardinale.
