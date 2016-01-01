See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Neurology
Dr. Vincent Capanelli II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.

Dr. Capanelli II works at Practice in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York City Health and Hospital Corporation
    1901 1st Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 423-6676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Metropolitan Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Vincent Capanelli II, MD

    • Neurology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588989263
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Capanelli II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capanelli II works at Practice in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Capanelli II’s profile.

    Dr. Capanelli II has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capanelli II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Capanelli II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capanelli II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capanelli II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capanelli II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

