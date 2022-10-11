Overview

Dr. Vincent Cantone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.