Dr. Vincent Callanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Callanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Callanan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Callanan works at
Locations
-
1
Kaleida Health - Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 878-7990
-
2
John R. Oishei Children's Hospital818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callanan?
Very friendly and informative... Great bedside manner, patient, & accommodating. An extremely rare combination especially in the medical field as of late.
About Dr. Vincent Callanan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134117203
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE FOUNDATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callanan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callanan works at
Dr. Callanan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Otitis Media and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Callanan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.