Dr. Vincent Calderon Jr, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vincent Calderon Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Tex Med Br and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Calderon Jr works at St. Vincent Family Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Primary and Convenient Care - University
    4202 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
ADHD and-or ADD
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

ADHD and-or ADD
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Boil
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Headache
Hives
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep-Walking
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Vincent Calderon Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1972508513
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ark Chldns Hosp
Medical Education
  • U Tex Med Br
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vincent Calderon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Calderon Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Calderon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Calderon Jr works at St. Vincent Family Clinic in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Calderon Jr’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calderon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

