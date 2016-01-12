See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Vincent Calamia, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (7)
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vincent Calamia, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Calamia works at Northwell Health Burn Care Center in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Thyroiditis and Hashimoto's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northwell Health Burn Care Center
    500 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-6988
    Northwell Health
    101 Tyrellan Ave Fl 4, Staten Island, NY 10309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 984-9848

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Thyroiditis
Hashimoto's Disease
Vitamin B Deficiency
Thyroiditis
Hashimoto's Disease

Vitamin B Deficiency
Thyroiditis
Hashimoto's Disease
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Anemia
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Infertility
Geriatric Assessment
Goiter
Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Congenital Hypothyroidism
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Flu Shot
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis A
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipoprotein Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Turner Syndrome
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2016
    Excellent doctor who takes the time to explain anything and everything to you.
    Lisa in Staten Island, NY — Jan 12, 2016
    Geriatric Medicine
    44 years of experience
    English
    1275527798
    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
