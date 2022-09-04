Dr. Vincent Bivins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bivins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Bivins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Bivins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center, Medical West Main Campus and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Centers of Alabama PC3485 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920
Urology Centers of Al - Bessemer985 9th Ave SW Ste 408, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Princeton817 Princeton Ave SW Ste 118, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 930-0920
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- Medical West Main Campus
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff and well ran office. Dr Bivins was pleasant and answered all of my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Vincent Bivins, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Bivins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bivins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bivins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bivins has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Peyronie's Disease and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bivins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bivins speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bivins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bivins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bivins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bivins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.