Dr. Vincent Birbiglia, MD

Neurology
2.5 (3)
56 years of experience
Dr. Vincent Birbiglia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.

Dr. Birbiglia works at EMG Laboratory - Drasko Simovic, M.D. in Hyannis, MA.

Locations

    EMG Laboratory - Drasko Simovic, M.D.
    EMG Laboratory - Drasko Simovic, M.D.
    6 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 (508) 775-2600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Dementia
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 13, 2016
    My best experience with a neurologist. My husband has a unique form of epilepsy. He was managed so well and gave him insight that reduced his experience of grand mal seizures. we lost him when we moved. Would definitely recommend him.
— Mar 13, 2016
    About Dr. Vincent Birbiglia, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558562769
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleve Metro Hospital Of Cwru
    Residency
    • University Hospital Of Clevecase West Res
    Internship
    • Buffalo General Hospital Ny
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Birbiglia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Birbiglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Birbiglia works at EMG Laboratory - Drasko Simovic, M.D. in Hyannis, MA.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Birbiglia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birbiglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birbiglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

